Sheriff: DA requests reopening of Suring student search investigation

WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County’s District Attorney has made a request to reopen the investigation into student searches at Suring High School.

Sheriff Todd Skarban tells Action 2 News the DA made the request on Friday. The sheriff has asked for a meeting with DA Edward Burke to find out what he’s looking for from the investigators. That meeting has not yet been scheduled. Action 2 News will keep you updated when we learn more information.

Earlier this month, Burke announced that his office would not be filing criminal charges based on allegations that some students were asked to strip down to their underwear as school officials looked for vaping devices.

Burke sent a letter saying that the searches did not fall under the legal definition of “strip searches” under Section 948.50 Wisconsin Statutes.

“The incidents involve the Superintendent of Schools, Kelly Casper, aided by the school nurse conducting searches of six female students who were attending Suring Schools to determine whether the females were in possession of ‘vape cartridges,’” reads a statement from the district attorney’s office. “The students were asked to disrobe down to their undergarments and were visually searched by Ms. Casper. One of the students was asked to pull her bra band away from her body, but her breasts were not exposed to Ms. Casper or the nurse.”

Burke’s letter continues, “One of the students indicated that she was asked to pull up her bra and that her breasts were exposed. That statement is inconsistent with the statements given by the five other students who were searched, all of whom indicated that their breasts were not exposed. The statement is also inconsistent with the statements provided by Ms. Casper and the school nurse. Two students that were searched indicated they were not wearing underwear and were allowed to leave the leggings they were wearing on. Ms. Casper then conducted a hands on search of the outside portion of the students’ legs.”

Madison-based civil rights lawyer Jeff Scott Olson says he was asked to represent some of the students.

“I am confident that we will be able to show that these searches violated the fourth amendment. And I think we have an excellent damages case here,” Olson said.

