Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during the handshake line, setting off a fracas between the team following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 victory Sunday.

The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Howard said he was upset Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4) called timeout with 15 seconds left. Badgers coach Greg Gard said he called it because his reserves were in the game and were running out of time to get the ball past midcourt.

Howard began arguing with Gard during the handshake line and pointed a finger at him while complaining about the late move. Howard then reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft — replays showed Howard had his hand open by the time he struck Krabbenhoft on the left side of his head.

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he already had contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the situation, adding that Wisconsin had staff members who were “affected and injured.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank “to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which outscored Michigan 44-25 over the last 18 1/2 minutes.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for the Wolverines (14-11, 8-7).

