Advertisement

Meyer’s career day not enough for Phoenix, fall to Cleveland State

By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Freshman Cade Meyer had a career day against Horizon League leader Cleveland State, but it wasn’t enough as Green Bay’s losing streak stretched to ten.

The Phoenix went to Meyer inside early and often, attacking the paint as the Monroe, Wisc. native finished with twenty points. Fellow freshman Kamari McGee added 16 points, and Southern Door grad Ryan Claflin had 12 points off the bench.

That wasn’t good enough for the Phoenix, who held a brief second half lead, as Cleveland State pulled away down the stretch for a 79-67 win.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting on the west side of Green Bay. Feb. 18, 2022.
UPDATE: 31-year-old dies from injuries related to Walgreens shooting
Green Bay Public Works cleans out 12-hundred foot clog of flushable wipes
‘Flushable’ wipes cause 1,200-foot clog in Green Bay sewers
Windows at AutoZone are now boarded up but the business remained operational on Saturday as...
A 31-year-old man dies after Friday Walgreens shooting in Green Bay along with property damage
Battle on Bago began Friday.
Snow squall disrupts with Battle on Bago with whiteouts, wind gusts
KPTV image
Man accused of shooting at car on I-41 in Grand Chute

Latest News

Freshman Cade Meyer had a career day against Horizon League leader Cleveland State, but it...
Meyer’s career day not enough for Phoenix, fall to Cleveland State
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows
Sydney Levin drives to the basket for two of her game high 21 points as the Green Bay Phoenix...
Phoenix women win 9th straight, cruise past UIC
Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis (1) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college...
Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana