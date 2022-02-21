Meyer’s career day not enough for Phoenix, fall to Cleveland State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Freshman Cade Meyer had a career day against Horizon League leader Cleveland State, but it wasn’t enough as Green Bay’s losing streak stretched to ten.

The Phoenix went to Meyer inside early and often, attacking the paint as the Monroe, Wisc. native finished with twenty points. Fellow freshman Kamari McGee added 16 points, and Southern Door grad Ryan Claflin had 12 points off the bench.

That wasn’t good enough for the Phoenix, who held a brief second half lead, as Cleveland State pulled away down the stretch for a 79-67 win.

