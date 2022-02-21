Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of Northeast Wisconsin is preparing for a “long duration” winter weather event Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the storm that comes with snow, sleet, ice and gusty winds.

MORNING UPDATE: A blustery northeast wind will make it much colder today. Your Monday will be cloudy with snow or icy mixed precipitation developing this evening. We're going under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through tomorrow. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cGQHHUKrbU — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) February 21, 2022

There may be a bit of a lull in the precipitation Tuesday morning before a second wave of moisture moves in for Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the wintry weather should be wrapping up after midnight Tuesday. Plan on more slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to watch out for snow plows and stay at least 200 feet behind them. Keep a safe distance behind large trucks.

Take it slow. Give yourself extra time. The DOT says most winter crashes are caused by drivers going too fast for conditions.

