Advertisement

Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice

By WBAY news staff and Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of Northeast Wisconsin is preparing for a “long duration” winter weather event Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the storm that comes with snow, sleet, ice and gusty winds.

There may be a bit of a lull in the precipitation Tuesday morning before a second wave of moisture moves in for Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the wintry weather should be wrapping up after midnight Tuesday. Plan on more slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to watch out for snow plows and stay at least 200 feet behind them. Keep a safe distance behind large trucks.

Take it slow. Give yourself extra time. The DOT says most winter crashes are caused by drivers going too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeromy D. Finke wanted for questioning in relation to Walgreens shooting
Police looking for man in connection to fatal Green Bay shooting
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Police respond to a shooting on the west side of Green Bay. Feb. 18, 2022.
UPDATE: 31-year-old dies from injuries related to Walgreens shooting
Green Bay Metro Fire Department firefighter gathers gear to donate to firefighters in Nicaragua
5 people displaced following Green Bay house fire
Green Bay Public Works cleans out 12-hundred foot clog of flushable wipes
‘Flushable’ wipes cause 1,200-foot clog in Green Bay sewers

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A LONG DURATION SNOW & ICE EVENT...
February 21 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Long duration winter event
Snow plow
WATCH: Preparing for the winter storm
First Alert Weather
WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY & TUESDAY