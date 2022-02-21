Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeromy D. Finke wanted for questioning in relation to Walgreens shooting
Police looking for man in connection to fatal Green Bay shooting
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Police respond to a shooting on the west side of Green Bay. Feb. 18, 2022.
UPDATE: 31-year-old dies from injuries related to Walgreens shooting
Green Bay Metro Fire Department firefighter gathers gear to donate to firefighters in Nicaragua
5 people displaced following Green Bay house fire
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice

Latest News

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin recognizes independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
UPDATE: Former Menominee County deputy’s 16 Criminal Sexual Conduct charges dismissed from trial
February 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Long duration storm
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Sheriff: DA requests reopening of Suring student search investigation