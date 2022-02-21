Fire destroys chicken coop in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire early Monday afternoon. What they found was a chicken coop on fire behind a detached garage.

The fire was reported at 12:15 P.M. on the 1200-block of E. Park Hills Drive. Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

We’re told all of the chickens survived the fire but they’ll have to find another place to roost for now.

The fire department urges people to use screws or other means more than a spring clamp to secure heat lamps inside animal enclosures.

