Advertisement

Fire destroys chicken coop in Appleton

chicken coop (generic)
chicken coop (generic)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire early Monday afternoon. What they found was a chicken coop on fire behind a detached garage.

The fire was reported at 12:15 P.M. on the 1200-block of E. Park Hills Drive. Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

We’re told all of the chickens survived the fire but they’ll have to find another place to roost for now.

The fire department urges people to use screws or other means more than a spring clamp to secure heat lamps inside animal enclosures.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeromy D. Finke wanted for questioning in relation to Walgreens shooting
Police looking for man in connection to fatal Green Bay shooting
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Police respond to a shooting on the west side of Green Bay. Feb. 18, 2022.
UPDATE: 31-year-old dies from injuries related to Walgreens shooting
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: How low will it go?
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
UPDATE: Former Menominee County deputy’s 16 Criminal Sexual Conduct charges dismissed before trial
February 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Long duration storm