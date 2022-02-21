COVID-19 in Wisconsin: How low will it go?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Some COVID-19 metrics in Wisconsin fell to lows we haven’t seen in six months. Since Friday’s report, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data showed a net increase of 2,230 new cases, 15 death reports, and 83 hospitalizations. That averages to about 743 cases, 5 death reports, and 27 hospitalizations each day. The actual numbers from Sunday into early Monday are even lower, with the DHS saying 443 cases were confirmed and no deaths were reported by Monday’s deadline.

The state doesn’t publish updates on weekends, but 2,230 cases is the lowest cumulative tally on a Monday since August 9 last year. The DHS calculates Wisconsin averaged 1,135 COVID-19 cases per day over the last 7 days, the lowest point since mid-August. The positivity rate fell below 7% for the first time since July to 6.8%, the lowest since July 30 -- that’s the percentage of all tests that were positive over the last 7 days.

Of the 15 deaths reported since Friday, 4 were in WBAY’s viewing area: 2 in Fond du Lac County and 1 each in Door and Shawano counties.

The 83 hospitalizations since Friday is the lowest cumulative total on a Monday since July 19 last year. As of Friday, hospitals around the state had 729 COVID-19 patients, with 149 of them in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 86 patients, 17 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 50, with 6 in ICU. We’ll get new patient numbers from the WHA after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Vaccinations

These aren’t the only metrics hitting months-long lows. We calculate the 7-day average for people getting their first shots of COVID-19 vaccine is below 1,000 for the first time since we started keeping records 12 months ago.

The DHS reported an increase of 12,803 doses of vaccine administered since Friday’s report. Almost half of those (6,095) were booster shots. The number of Wisconsin residents having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,182 since Friday, or an average of 394 per day. There were 3,076 Wisconsinites reported completing their vaccine series (there is some overlap in first-time shots and completed vaccine series when people get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

At this time, the DHS is aware of 17,256 doses in total administered to Wisconsin residents the week of February 13. Although it’s likely to change as more reports trickle in, it’s currently the lowest weekly total since the first week of vaccinations in December 2020.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/22.4% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 60.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.4% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

18 to 24: 59.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 63.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/58.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 71.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (-0.1)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.2% 62.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.6% 54.2% Dodge (87,839) 52.3% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.4% 73.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.1% (-0.1) 49.6% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.5% 52.6% Forest (9,004) 52.4% 49.5% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.2% 54.3% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.7% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.8% (+0.1) 51.3% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.3% 57.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.1% 50.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.9% 75.7% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.7% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.9% 60.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.6% (+0.1) 45.6% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.5% 59.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.0% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.8% 43.6% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.9% 58.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,413 (62.5%, +0.1) 282,850 (59.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,290 (59.7%) 312,542 (56.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,722,007 (63.8%) 3,511,655 (60.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Note: Michigan’s data will not be updated until Wednesday, Feb. 23, due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Brown – 69,359 cases (+64) (368 deaths)

Calumet – 11,401 cases (+16) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,948 cases (84 deaths)

Dodge – 24,120 cases (+25) (265 deaths)

Door – 6,530 cases (+6) (49 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 800 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,101 cases (+54) (209 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,417 cases (+4) (45 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,692 cases (37 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,137 cases (+9) (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,277 cases (68 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,540 cases (+8) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,840 cases (+9) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,121 cases (+15) (149 deaths)

Marinette - 9,566 cases (+16) (92 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,816 cases (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,822 (+4) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,261 cases (+12) (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,943 cases (+61) (304 deaths)

Shawano – 9,659 cases (+16) (112 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,128 cases (+49) (242 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,196 cases (+19) (187 deaths)

Waushara – 4,927 cases (+3) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,284 cases (+56) (312 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

