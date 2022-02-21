Candidates cast lots for Green Bay city council primary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Chance has decided who will move forward in a city council race in Green Bay.

Aron Obrecht and Andrew Gerlach tied in last week’s primary. On Monday, they took part in a “casting lots” tiebreaker for the District 6 primary.

The candidates selected from two sealed envelopes at City Hall. Obrecht chose the one with “winner” inside.

Obrecht will get the spot on the April ballot against Steven Campbell, who had the most votes in the primary.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.