15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 15-year-old boy from Milwaukee is charged with shooting and killing a 31-year-old Green Bay man in the parking lot of a local Walgreens.

Jeremiah Robinson is being charged as an adult, and formal charges were filed Monday. Online court records show Robinson is being charged with three felonies: first-degree intentional homicide, which carries life in prison; possession of 10 to 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver; and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

He’s also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, causing criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of THC, which are misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, a police officer was pulling into a city garage on S. Oneida St. Friday afternoon when he heard six to eight loud bangs but wasn’t certain they were gunshots. Then a male ran into the street, jumping up and down to get the officer’s attention and pointed to two males running. The officer saw one man had a face tattoo, who is now believed to be Jeromy Finke, who police are still seeking (see related story). The officer chased down the other male past Franklin Middle School and yelled “stop or you’re going to get shot.” Robinson stopped and followed instructions to lie down and put his hands behind his back.

The officer found a gun, ammunition and extended magazine in his backpack along with 47 baggies believed to contain heroin and more than 7 grams of a green leafy substance. The leafy substance tested positive for THC. Testing of samples from the baggies indicated the presence of fentanyl.

The criminal complaint says the shooting victim, who is not identified by name, was driven to the emergency room of Aurora Baycare Medical Center, which is on the other side of the city from where the shooting took place on W. Mason St. The victim was dead before police arrived. A police detective noticed four bullet entrance wounds in the victim’s back, in the shoulders and near the spine, and three exit holes. Police confirmed the victim’s identity by his multiple tattoos and the police department’s records. A nurse gave the detective a knife in a plastic bag, saying she got the knife from the woman who brought the victim in.

Police later found out Robinson was reported as a runaway from Milwaukee. He told investigators he ran away a few months ago but only came to Green Bay a few days earlier. He met up with a man he called John, who he met at a party in Milwaukee a few months ago.

According to the complaint, “John” got into an argument with a man while they were in Walgreens Friday afternoon. Security videos show the man walking out to a minivan, then a passenger in the minivan, who would be the victim of the shooting, walks aggressively towards “John” and Robinson and gets into a physical fight with John. Robinson pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine and fired a number of times. The victim drops what appears to be a knife. Police say they recovered brass knuckles with an attached blade. The victim gets into the minivan, which heads east.

Police said Robinson’s initial claims to them in interviews were contradicted by security videos from the store and photos on his own phone. Robinson said he and John walked 20 or 30 minutes to Walgreens, but video showed them being dropped off in an SUV. He said John gave him the backpack with a gun in it. A photo on his phone showed him holding the gun a month ago. He told police they’d also find a photo of himself holding a large amount of cash, but he couldn’t explain how he got so much cash and pay for another person’s rent when he was 15 years old and a runaway. He said after the shooting he ran and didn’t know which way John went, but later identified John as the man with the face tattoo, Jeromy Finke, who the police officer saw him running away from the scene with.

The woman who drove the victim to the hospital says she was at a hotel on Green Bay’s east side with the victim, a woman who was the victim’s cousin, and that cousin’s boyfriend. That boyfriend was identified as Lee Grondin, who was involved in the argument with Finke inside the Walgreens.

The woman said the victim and Grondin left earlier that day, then that afternoon Grondin called his girlfriend to say her cousin was shot. Grondin drove back to the motel. The woman said the two argued about what to do because they both had warrants for their arrest and didn’t want to take the victim to the emergency room.

The woman said she would take him. She told police it looked like he was already dead.

She told investigators that Finke robbed Grondin and the victim a week earlier. She wasn’t sure if it involved drugs, and she didn’t know for certain that’s what the argument was about at Walgreens.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.