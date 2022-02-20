WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY & TUESDAY

Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several rounds of accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain, or freezing drizzle. Brisk northeasterly winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow across the region as well.

Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 20s and 10s, a far cry from the 40s and low 50s we had Sunday afternoon. Brisk NE winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 will keep ample amounts of cold air in place as the first of two rounds of moisture expands across the region. This is going to lead to gradual development of snow north of the Valley during Monday afternoon. A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible in the Valley and to the south by Monday evening.

Wintry weather is going to continue Monday night. Snow if favored north of the Valley but a mix of of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is more likely from the Valley southward. Travel impacts are expected for the Tuesday morning commute.

There may be a bit of a lull in the precipitation Tuesday morning before a second wave of moisture moves in for Tuesday afternoon. Snow may become heavy at times NW of the Valley and really add up. The wintry mix from the Valley southward is expected to gradually turn to snow at some point. Most of the wintry weather should be wrapping up after midnight Tuesday night. Plan on more slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute.

Expected snowfall totals... NW of the Valley: 5-10″ (perhaps more since it will be all snow). Fox Valley areas: 2-5″ (w/ some sleet or freezing rain also possible). Far south including Fond du Lac and Sheboygan: 1-2″ (lower totals with higher chances of sleet or freezing rain).

Expected precipitation amounts Monday & Tuesday (WBAY)

We’ll get a break during the day Wednesday but more light snow could develop by Thursday afternoon. Another potent storm system COULD spread more snow into our region Friday but recent trends are suggesting it may stay just off to our southeast. We’ll be watching.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NNE 10-25 MPH

MONDAY: NE 15-25 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 19

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Light snow develops NORTH, late mix SOUTH by evening. HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Areas of snow NORTH. Mix to snow SOUTH. HIGH: 20 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: Lingering AM flakes? Sun & clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: -1

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light afternoon snow is possible. HIGH: 19 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: A few AM flakes then partly cloudy. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.