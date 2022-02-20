Pumping gas and raising cash: Peshtigo Police officers ‘pump for a purpose’ to help two community members battling cancer

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - On Sunday, drivers got a nice surprise in Peshtigo when they pulled into area gas stations, and were greeted by local police officers pumping their gas and washing their windshields, to raise money for two young community members battling cancer.

A one-of-a-kind event, the “Peshtigo Police Pumping for a Purpose” all started as an idea by alderwoman Katie Berman, when she wanted to find a way to help, beyond her typical duties in the community.

“I knew that our fellow alderman, Keith Klimek’s son had been diagnosed recently. And I knew that somebody else in town, their daughter Vega Ellis, had been sick. And so I made a few phone calls just to confirm those were the only two kids currently receiving treatments, and they were. So we decided to do a fundraiser for the kids,” said Berman.

The idea turned into fruition when officers were pumping gas and cleaning windows for folks at three Peshtigo gas stations. Asking for donations for the families of 2-year-old Vega Ellis, and 18-year-old Kody Klimek, who are battling cancer.

“When they pull up, they’re very surprised, ‘you’re actually going to pump my gas and clean my windows for me?’ Absolutely, that’s what we’re here for today,” said Cheif Fred Popp, Peshtigo Police Department.

“It’s amazing, it’s always something new every day, somebody reaching out, people just want to help,” said Keith Klimek, Kody’s father.

Peshtigo Police were joined by three other police departments in the area, the mayor, several aldermen, and many other members from the Peshtigo community who volunteered to spend their day “pumping for a purpose.”

“Very proud of the community that we live in and the support they provided for us, as well as Vega,” said Kristy Bohaczek, Kody’s mother.

In January, Kody was diagnosed with cancer, after doctors discovered a tumor in his leg.

“Feels really good because the community just comes together, and I guess that’s what everybody likes about small communities is they’ll come together for you if you need it. So it’s really nice,” said Kody.

All the donations from the event will be split evenly between the two families.

Krist gas station matched all donations made in store and surprised the families with a year supply of milk, as well.

