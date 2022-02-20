MILD & WINDY TODAY, WINTRY WEATHER LIKELY TO START THE WEEK

Although today is going to be unseasonably mild, get ready for Winter’s return by as early as tomorrow with accumulating snow and a wintry mix likely into Tuesday!

Highs today will be in the 40s. Some spots in the mid to upper 40s! This is due to strong SW winds that have prompted a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory is in effect for Calumet, Manitowoc, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Fond Du Lac, and Sheboygan counties from 9AM to 3PM. In these areas, SW winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Isolated power outages will be possible, and loose outdoor items should be secured as objects could certainly be blow around by the wind. Aside from this, scattered flakes, and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening.

Regarding the wintry weather to start the week, recent data suggest we’ll start to see some snow develop across the Northwoods by tomorrow late morning. Snow will continue to develop across the north through the afternoon, and by the evening, the Fox Valley and Lakeshore could be seeing a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Overnight Monday, and into Tuesday, there will likely be a transition to mostly snow, but that early wintry mix will cut into the accumulations for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore. Early projections suggest the potential for perhaps 6-10″ or more from Green Bay to the north. To the south, lesser amounts are projected due to the potential to see more of a mixed precipitation event. As we get closer to the range of 24-36 hours out, high resolution data will become available, giving us a better idea of timing and accumulations. Stay tuned!

Overall, it’s going to be a cooler week across the region Highs most days will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH POSSIBLE

MONDAY: NE 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Milder & windy. Clouds increase. Late flakes/fr. drizzle possible. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lakeside flakes/drizzle. LOW: 19

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Light snow develops north, late mix south. HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Areas of snow. Accumulations likely. Blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

WEDNESDAY: Lingering AM flakes? Sun & clouds. HIGH: 18 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow is possible at night. HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 21 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 26

