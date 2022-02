WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port’s Ozan Kalafat set a state record in the 500 m freestyle. He also won gold in the 200 m freestyle.

Appleton North/East’s Sam Bork was a double winner too. He took home the title in the 50 m and 100 m freestyle.

Sheboygan North’s William Hayon set a state record for the 100 m butterfly.

