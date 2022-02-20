Hundreds ‘Swing for CP’ at 4th annual ice golf event on Lake Poygan

LARSEN, Wis. (WBAY) - For the fourth year in a row, hundreds take their golf clubs to the ice on Lake Poygan to raise money for those with cerebral pasly.

Community members came together to support Bobby Fox, the event honoree and client of CP, at the “Swinging for CP” annual ice golf outing at Boom Bay Bar & Grill in Larsen.

“I’m going to have fun today. And raise a lot of money for CP Center,” Bobby said.

Bobby was born with cerebral palsy and has been a client of the non-profit organization for 14 years.

His mother, Debbie Fox, says the services that CP provides, has made such a positive impact on Bobby, especially the Aquatic Center’s heated therapy pool.

“No one has ever seen him walk, because he can’t. But once he’s in that heated water and the therapists start working with him, his muscles relax and he can do laps by himself in the pool which is amazing,” said Debbie.

Participants played nine holes on the ice golf course, and had a day full of fun, food, and raffles.

“Bobby and his family are just wonderful. Their heart is just in the community and giving back, and supporting not just Bobby, but all of his friends at CP. All the people that are like him that need the extra care and support that CP provides,” said Alexa Priddy, Annual Giving Coordinator, CP.

With $13,000 raised in 2021, their goal for this year is $20,000 to benefit CP.

The owner of Boom Bay Bar and Grill, Dan Domrzalski, believes they will reach that goal, with the community’s help.

“Why? Because of Bobby, CP, great cause and what they do up at the CP Center makes a difference in so many people’s lives. So it was a pretty easy thing to do, Bobby’s been a friend of ours since we’ve been a bar,” said Domrzalski.

As of Saturday evening, “Swinging for CP” has raised more than $11,000.

