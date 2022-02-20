Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting on the west side of Green Bay. Feb. 18, 2022.
UPDATE: 31-year-old dies from injuries related to Walgreens shooting
Green Bay Public Works cleans out 12-hundred foot clog of flushable wipes
‘Flushable’ wipes cause 1,200-foot clog in Green Bay sewers
Battle on Bago began Friday.
Snow squall disrupts with Battle on Bago with whiteouts, wind gusts
Windows at AutoZone are now boarded up but the business remained operational on Saturday as...
A 31-year-old man dies after Friday Walgreens shooting in Green Bay along with property damage
KPTV image
Man accused of shooting at car on I-41 in Grand Chute

Latest News

WATCH: Peshtigo officers pump gas for charity
WATCH: Peshtigo officers pump gas for charity
WATCH: Dangerous ice conditions impact sturgeon spearing season
WATCH: Dangerous ice conditions impact sturgeon spearing season
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter storm en route
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter storm en route