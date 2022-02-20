Advertisement

Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard

(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the postgame handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory.

Wisconsin was up 15 when it took a timeout with 15 seconds left.

“I didn’t like the timeout being called and I’ll be totally honest with you, I didn’t think it was necessary at the moment with that large of a lead,” Howard said.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

The Big Ten Conference released a statement on the incidence saying, “The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin, which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.

