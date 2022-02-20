5 people displaced following Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people are displaced after a house fire late Saturday.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) units reported to 922 Howard Street at 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a house filling with smoke, according to a release from the GBMFD.

Upon arrival, the GBMFD noticed smoke and flames coming from the front entryway. The fire expanded into the wall of the first floor and basement.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire and removed smoke from the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults, one child and two dogs that lived in the home.

No injuries occurred.

The fire is under investigation by the GBMFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

