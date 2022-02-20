A 31-year-old man dies after Friday Walgreens shooting in Green Bay along with property damage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Yesterday’s deadly shooting outside a Walgreens on the west side of Green Bay adds to a trend of significant gun violence in the city.

Seeing the recent shooting scene 24 hours later on Saturday afternoon, February 19, the corner of W. Mason and S. Oneida streets may seem like your typical busy intersection on a Saturday afternoon but just a day earlier when a shooting took place there on Friday February 18, the area looked very different.

“We do know that some rounds went across Mason Street and hit the AutoZone breaking some windows over there,” Capt. Ben Allen with Green Bay Police Department shared on Friday February 18 at the scene. “No one was injured inside of that business however some damage was done.”

Windows at AutoZone are now boarded up but the business remained operational on Saturday as police released more information about Friday’s shooting that killed a 31-year-old Green Bay man. Police recovered a gun, while taking a 15-year-old Milwaukee suspect into custody but they are still looking for 40-year-old Jeromy Finke.

Police say Finke may have been armed with a knife during Friday’s shooting that happened just after 1:00 p.m. at the Walgreens on W. Mason and S. Oneida streets in Green Bay. This shooting adds to the surge of gun violence Green Bay police have been facing since 2020. In December 2021, we first told you about a new police initiative that officially started in January 2022 aimed at understanding and reducing gun violence in the city.

The Green Bay Police released a map in December 2021 that showed all the places officers recovered casings that year, a record high of 478.

On Friday, we asked police if those involved in that shooting were tied to others.

“These folks are definitely known to us,” Capt. Allen shared. “As far as being on our radar for any of the shooting things, it’s kind of hard to tell at this point.”

Police are asking for your help to find Finke but he shouldn’t be approached. You are asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. Based on Wisconsin criminal records, Finke has had legal run-ins since 1998 involving drugs, burglary, and resisting an officer.

