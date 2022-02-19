Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge closing for two weeks to complete repairs

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is closing the Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay for two weeks, from Monday, February 28, until Friday, March 11, to complete repairs from a crash last year. The lift bridge will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, and marine traffic.

Last October, a truck was driving south on Michigan Street with a load too big for the structure. The load struck and damaged overhead braces on the lift span and the approach to the lift span.

Bridge engineers were able to fix the structures leading to the lift span in December, but the structure of the span itself is so old that parts weren’t available to replace the structures and had to be made.

The bridge will be closed for the entire duration of the repairs; it will not close and reopen at certain hours. Drivers are advised to use the Oregon/Maple Bridge through downtown or the Bayview Bridge on Highway 42/57.

