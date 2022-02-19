Advertisement

State Patrol: Injuries reported in 40-vehicle pileup

Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving...
Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving conditions along US 51 near Wausau(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol reported approximately 40 vehicles were involved in a crash on US-51 near Wausau Friday afternoon.

A Facebook post by State Patrol said the injured have been transported to local hospitals. The extent of the injuries or how many people were hurt is unknown at this time. Names involved in the crash have not been released.

They said crews are in the process of clearing vehicles from the roadway. As of 6:19 p.m., WisDOT incident notification said both lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed for more than 2 hours.

To prevent vehicles from entering the highway, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is closing down parts of I-39/Hwy. 51. Traffic gates are being closed until the Highway Department is able to address the hazardous road conditions.

A traffic detour is being advised by WisDOT. Northbound traffic can exit at CTH K, go east on Bridge St and north on CTH WW.

The incidents remain under investigation by state, county, and local authorities.

Check 511 for the latest road conditions.

