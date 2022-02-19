SPRING-LIKE SUNDAY, ACCUMULATING SNOW MONDAY & TUESDAY

Make the most of Sunday’s mild weather because Old Man Winter is going to make quick return on Monday. The potential for accumulating snow exists for the first part of the work week, and it actually looks like our best chance at a decent snowfall in what seems like ages. Good news for you snow lovers!

For Saturday night... temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid teens early in the evening before slowly rising into the 20s by sunrise Sunday. Southwesterly winds are going to pick up and we may have gusts in the 30-40 mph range going into Sunday morning. Brisk wind chills hang around.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s. Some spots in the mid to upper 40s! Not too shabby. Winds will be gusty through early afternoon before relaxing. A cold front will slowly move from north to south during the afternoon and evening and it could spark a few rain or snow showers. The big story with the front will be the return of cold air that will set the stage for snow early next week.

About that snow. Recent data suggest we’ll start to see some snow develop across the Northwoods by Monday afternoon. Snow and wintry precipitation will gradually take over everywhere Monday night into Tuesday. Early projections suggest the potential for perhaps 6-10″ or more from Green Bay to the north. To the south, lesser amounts of 2-6″ are projected because there could be a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and perhaps freezing rain at times. These are just early projections as of Saturday evening so stay tuned for updates over the next 24-36 hours. A lot of uncertainty still exists with this developing storm system.

Highs all next week will be in well below normal in the 20s and 10s. Another chance of light snow exists late Thursday into Friday.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 15-25 MPH, GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE

SUNDAY: WSW 10-25 MPH, GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy, and cold. LOW: 13, then rising

SUNDAY: Mild & windy. Clouds increase. HIGH: 49 LOW: 18

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Snow develops in the afternoon. HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Areas of snow. Blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 18 LOW: -2

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Snow is possible late. HIGH: 18 LOW: 6

FRIDAY: Chance of snow. HIGH: 22 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy: HIGH: 30

