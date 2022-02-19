A QUIETTER & COLDER DAY ACROSS THE REGION

Wind Chill Advisories are posted for Central and North Central Wisconsin this morning for wind chills as cold as -20° to -25°. It’s a frigid start for all of us this morning, but some good news, the winds will weaken slightly by this afternoon. Although it will not be as breezy this afternoon, prepare yourself for the cold! High temperatures today will only make it into the middle and upper teens across the region. Aside from that, we will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Get ready for another round of crazy weather by tonight. Our low temperatures will occur this evening, and then temperatures will start to rise off of breezy southwest winds. Any time after midnight, wind gusts could be in the range of 30-40mph. You’ll want to make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects you may have, and also know that blowing and drifting of snow could create some slick road conditions for tomorrow morning.

This gusty south winds will boost our high temperatures into the middle and upper 40s tomorrow! Although it will be windy, take advantage of those mild temperatures while they last. Temperatures will come crashing down into the teens and lower 20s by the start of the work week.

A prolonged period of light snow is possible Monday into Tuesday. Accumulating snow looks likely, but it is still too early to determine exact amounts. We have plenty of time to monitor this potential storm system and of course will keep you updated as we get closer to the event. Regardless, snow is looking likely along with some breezy winds.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 10-20+ MPH

TOMORROW: SW 10-25+ MPH (GUSTS TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE)

TODAY: Mostly sunny, colder. Blustery. HIGH: 17

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cold and windy! LOW: 14, then rising

SUNDAY: Mild & windy. Clouds increase. HIGH: 48 LOW: 18

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Snow develops. HIGH: 22 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Snow showers... accumulations likely. Blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: 6

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 19 LOW: 0

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Snow is possible late. HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Chance of snow. HIGH: 22

