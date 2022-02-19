Advertisement

Green Bay City Council ballot to be decided by chance

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, Feb. 21, two candidates running for a place on the ballot for Green Bay City Council will cast lots to determine who will move forward to April’s election.

Andrew Gerlach and Aron Obrecht are running for the District 6 seat. They tied in Tuesday’s primary with 73 votes each.

Monday, both of them will select from two sealed envelopes at city hall. One envelope will contain a paper with the word “winner,” while the paper in the other envelope will be blank.

The winner will get the spot on the April ballot against Steven Campbell, who had the most votes in the primary. Incumbent Kathy Lefebvre did not seek reelection.

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
