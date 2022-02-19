Advertisement

Firefighters donate $5,000 to Jackie Nitschke Center

Jackie Nitschke Cornerstone Recovery Home (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Area firefighters donated $5,000 to the Jackie Nitschke Center in Green Bay.

The Nitschke Center provides treatment, education and support to people affected by drug and alcohol addiction.

The Green Bay Area Professional Firefighters Charity says some calls rescue units respond to involve a person struggling with addiction. They say treatment centers are playing an increasingly important role in the community.

“We’ve noticed the need in our community that individuals are in need of support, so we have different organizations like the Jackie Nitschke Center here that provide that help. So we want to do a monetary donation to help them out with their needs,” Ben Peters, a firefighter and paramedic in the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, said.

The Jackie Nitschke Center has been serving the community since 1973.

