32-year-old pronounced dead after Dodge County car crash

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old was pronounced dead after involvement in a Dodge County car crash.

An unoccupied vehicle with “minor but disabling damage” was found in a farm field by CTH DJ near Shady Lane, Township of Oak Grove around 6:46 a.m. Friday, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday, a resident roughly two-thirds of a mile away from the crash scene reported an unresponsive male on the ground. The male was confirmed to be the registered owner of the crashed vehicle.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies, Juneau EMS and the Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville First Responders reported to the scene.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced the male dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

