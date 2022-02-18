Advertisement

Zimmerman breaks Algoma scoring record, Wolves hold off Sturgeon Bay

Algoma senior Carter Zimmerman became the program's all time leading scorer against Sturgeon Bay.
Algoma senior Carter Zimmerman became the program's all time leading scorer against Sturgeon Bay.(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - History was made as the Algoma Wolves picked up a road win over Packerland foe Sturgeon Bay on Thursday.

Senior Carter Zimmerman needed just ten points against the Clippers to become Algoma’s all-time leading scorer. He wasted little time settting the mark in the first half, and came up big in the clutch for the Wolves.

A back and forth first half highlighted by threes from Sturgeon Bay’s Preston Newton and Spencer Hubbard gave the Clippers an early lead. Then later in the first half Zimmerman banked in a jump shot that not only gave Algoma the lead, but also secured his position in the program’s record book.

It was actually Zimmerman’s defense that secured the win late in the second half. Leading by just two Zimmerman came up with a big block in the closing seconds to cap off what would become a 62-59 victory.

