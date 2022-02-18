YOUR HEALTH MATTERS PREVIEW: Doctors optimistic about fighting cancer using immunotherapy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’ve reported on Action 2 News before, February is cancer prevention month. Prevention efforts can be things like eating healthy and exercising to lower cancer risks by maintaining a healthier weight. Or, it can involve getting preventive surgeries like a double mastectomy to remove potentially cancerous breast tissue.

However, there are also new cancer therapies potentially helping cancer patients. Particularly, oncologists are excited about the use of immunotherapy which is when the immune system in a patient’s body detects and destroys abnormal cells to try and prevent the growth of cancers. Health experts say it is an area of research that is really taking off.

The National Cancer Institute says immunotherapy is still not used as often as treatments like chemotherapy or surgery. Yet, Dr. Alexander Starr an oncologist at ThedaCare emphasized that immunotherapy can be very helpful in cases of the aggressive triple negative breast cancer which can’t be treated with hormone therapy.

“Those people in the past could only rely on chemotherapy for treatment, but now with the new immunotherapy meaning that stimulates your own immune system to fight the cancer we see much better response rates,” Dr. Starr highlighted. “Trails now are ongoing.”

The CDC says about one in every 500 women in the country has a mutation in either her BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene. A genetic difference notorious for raising the risk for breast cancer.

In our report on Monday on Action 2 News at 4:00 p.m. we will hear from a woman who tested positive for a BRCA mutation and chose to have a double mastectomy to decrease the likelihood of her needing to fight the disease altogether.

Annie Krall is a former writer and producer for ABC NEWS New York City on the national medical and business units. Prior to that position, she was accepted to medical school her senior year at Northwestern University, after spending four years as a pre-medical student. However, Krall deferred her acceptance to pursue a Master in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.