Woman pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect in Oconto Falls officer attack

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged in an attack on an Oconto Falls Police officer has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Alisha M. Kocken appeared in Oconto County Court Friday for an arraignment hearing. She entered the pleas to nine counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Kocken is facing trial for the Aug. 6, 2021 shooting of Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Blaskowski had responded to a report of 911 hang up calls in the 100 block of Elm Avenue. Blaskowski arrived to a dispute between Kocken and her boyfriend. Kocken was accusing people of trying to kidnap her child.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled. Blaskowski pulled her Taser, but it didn’t stop Kocken. Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s gun from her holster. Kocken allegedly fired three shots, one striking Blaskowski in the head.

Blaskowski got away from Kocken and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Kocken into custody, The criminal complaint states she was “combative” while being arrested.

Kocken underwent a competency examination to see if she was fit to stand trial. On Jan. 7, the judge ordered her bound over for trial. Her next hearing is scheduled for May 6.

