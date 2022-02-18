Wisconsin child dies from multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a child in Wisconsin has died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It’s a rare condition associated with COVID-19.

DHS says the child, 10, lived in southeast Wisconsin. DHS will not be releasing additional information about the patient.

“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

MIS-C causes parts of the body to become inflamed. It can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.

Most cases happen in children 3 to 12 who were exposed to COVID-19.

Parents are urged to watch for these symptoms and contact a doctor:

Lingering fever

Trouble breathing

Chest pain or pressure that does not go away

Confusion

Inability to wake up or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

DHS recommends everyone age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. They recommend everyone 12 and older get a booster dose.

