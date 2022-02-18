Wisconsin child dies from multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a child in Wisconsin has died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It’s a rare condition associated with COVID-19.
DHS says the child, 10, lived in southeast Wisconsin. DHS will not be releasing additional information about the patient.
“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19.”
MIS-C causes parts of the body to become inflamed. It can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.
Most cases happen in children 3 to 12 who were exposed to COVID-19.
Parents are urged to watch for these symptoms and contact a doctor:
- Lingering fever
- Trouble breathing
- Chest pain or pressure that does not go away
- Confusion
- Inability to wake up or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
- Severe abdominal pain
DHS recommends everyone age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. They recommend everyone 12 and older get a booster dose.
