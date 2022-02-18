Advertisement

Wisconsin child dies from multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in children.(WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a child in Wisconsin has died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It’s a rare condition associated with COVID-19.

DHS says the child, 10, lived in southeast Wisconsin. DHS will not be releasing additional information about the patient.

“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

MIS-C causes parts of the body to become inflamed. It can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.

Most cases happen in children 3 to 12 who were exposed to COVID-19.

Parents are urged to watch for these symptoms and contact a doctor:

  • Lingering fever
  • Trouble breathing
  • Chest pain or pressure that does not go away
  • Confusion
  • Inability to wake up or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face
  • Severe abdominal pain

DHS recommends everyone age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. They recommend everyone 12 and older get a booster dose.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.
Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge
Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Oshkosh police are looking for this person of interest after a robbery near 20th Ave and Oregon...
Oshkosh robber gets away with cash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man leads deputies on 37-mile chase

Latest News

Masking in schools generic
Manitowoc Public School District ends masking mandate
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 spread still “Very High” in 71 counties
Appleton School Board votes to extend mask requirement
Appleton schools to return to optional masking Feb. 28
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases