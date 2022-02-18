TURNING WINDY WITH SUDDEN BURSTS OF SNOW

A snappy cold morning will give way to more seasonable February temperatures this afternoon. That’s because of increasing southwest winds. These winds will become very strong towards sunset as an “Alberta Clipper” zips across the area. Today’s weathermaker will bring short-lived, sudden bursts of heavy snow this afternoon and early evening. When the snow falls, visibility may be sharply reduced, with areas of blowing and drifting. Drivers should use caution when picking up kids from school, or coming home from work later today. Most areas will see about an inch, but folks in the Northwoods will get closer to 2″ of snow.

Skies will clear out overnight with another shot of cold air into the weekend. Our wind chills will tumble down to -10 to -25 early Saturday morning. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the National Weather Service issue a Wind Chill Advisory across central Wisconsin tonight... We’ll also monitor the situation closely.

The weekend will have some big swings in our temperatures. Saturday’s highs will be in the teens, but temperatures will rise Saturday night with the aid of a breezy south wind. We’ll climb well into the mild 40s Sunday afternoon, which will melt more of our snowpack across northeast Wisconsin.

Keep an eye on the forecast early next week. A longer stretch of light to moderate accumulating snow is possible from late Monday through Tuesday night. It’s possible several inches of snow will pile up across the area... However, it’s too early to give an accurate prediction of how much snow we’ll get. Stay tuned for more details in future forecasts...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW/SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Turning cloudy. Bursts of afternoon snow. Gusty winds. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Clearing and very windy. Blowing and drifting snow. LOW: 4, with late wind chills of -10 to -25.

SATURDAY: Much colder. Mostly sunny. Clouds at night. HIGH: 17 LOW: 13, then rising

SUNDAY: Milder, but breezy. Sunshine, with clouds farther NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 18

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Snow develops late. HIGH: 21 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Snow likely... Several inches possible. Blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 17 LOW: 1

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 17

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.