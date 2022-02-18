Traffic backed up on U.S. 51 and WIS 29 in all directions
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is encouraging everyone to drive safely.
Traffic is backed up at Highway 51 northbound and Highway K, at mile marker 195, with what they say are “numerous vehicle crashes on the north side of Wausau.”
All lanes are blocked in both directions.
On WIS 29, a crash near Sandhill Ave. just west of Abbotsford in Clark County also has caused lanes in both directions to come to a standstill.
Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest in weather coverage.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.