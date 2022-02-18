Advertisement

SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died.

Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died. They were 3 and 4.

The boys’ mother survived.

The sheriff’s office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.

The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was going and whether any mechanical problems caused it to veer off the roadway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.
Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge
Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Oshkosh police are looking for this person of interest after a robbery near 20th Ave and Oregon...
Oshkosh robber gets away with cash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man leads deputies on 37-mile chase

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's son, speaks at the sentencing of former police...
Kim Potter sentencing: Mother of Daunte Wright's son speaks
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with...
Preschooler’s tip helps police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s