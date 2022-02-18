SNOW EXITS FRIDAY EVENING, WINDY INTO SATURDAY AM

A band of snow will push quickly across our area early this evening and exit by 7 or 8 p.m. It could produce a quick coating to 1″ along with reduced visibilities. Keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about during the evening hours because slick spots are likely going to develop. Wind gusts this evening may surpass 50 mph at times before slowly slacking off later tonight. Lows by sunrise will be in the single digits with some below zero readings NW of the Valley. Wind chills area wide by morning look to be in the -10° to -25° range once again.

Saturday is looking great with lots of sun. Temperatures mainly in the teens are expected but the winds won’t be as bad, only in the 10 to 20 mph range. Still, any bit of a breeze will make things feel quite brisk.

Gusty southwesterly winds on Sunday will allow temperatures to surge back into the 30s and 40s. Don’t get used to it... it’s a one day event. Try to get as much stuff done outdoors as you can because the coming work week (and last week of February) is going to be quite cold and wintry.

A prolonged period of light snow is possible Monday into Tuesday. Several inches are certainly possible, and it could really add up if all things come together. So far that hasn’t been the case for most of this winter but we’ll see how things evolve. Expect us to refine the forecast details this weekend. Regardless, snow is looking likely along with some breezy winds. Those two things along with cold air will make it sure feel like the dead of winter once again.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/NW 15-30, GUSTS TO 50 OR 55 MPH

SATURDAY: NW/SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers. Very windy. LOW: 2, with late wind chills of -10° to -25°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. HIGH: 17 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Mild & breezy. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 16

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Snow develops late. HIGH: 21 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Snow showers... accumulations likely. Blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 20 LOW: -2

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Snow is possible in the afternoon. HIGH: 19 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Chance of snow. HIGH: 23

