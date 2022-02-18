Green Bay police look for 2nd suspect in shooting; schools in lockdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police Captain Ben Allen confirms one person was shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens pharmacy on Green Bay’s west side Friday afternoon.

Allen says an officer on patrol happened up on a disturbance in the parking lot at the corner of W. Mason and Oneida streets at 1:13 P.M.. Officers found out there was a shooting and the victim fled in a vehicle. That person was found at a local hospital. Police are not revealing that person’s condition. There’s no word from police that the shooting was fatal, but our crew on the scene tells us the medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene.

One person ran off and was taken into custody. Police recovered a gun and they believe the male in custody fired the shots.

Bullets also struck a nearby Autozone store across the street. No one was hurt.

Police are looking for a second person described as a “person of interest.”

Allen said the people involved in the disturbance are known to them, but it’s unclear how the suspect and victim knew each other.

Notre Dame Academy nearby on Mason Street was put in lockdown as a safety precaution. The chief says the person’s trail led away from the school so police were confident that lockdown could be lifted.

