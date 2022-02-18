Phoenix women win 9th straight, cruise past UIC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay women are still red hot after winning their ninth straight. This time over UIC at the Kress Center on Thursday night.

Appleton North grad Sydney Levi led the way for the Phoenix with 21 points off the bench against UIC, and was the only Green Bay player in double figures. At the same time every player that stepped on the floor on Thursday registered a point for Kevin Borseth’s squad.

Sixteen of Levi’s points came in the first half as Green Bay built their lead. A 16-2 run after UIC pulled even at nine points helped Green Bay pull away for good.

Green Bay keeps pace with IUPUI and Youngstown State in the loss column with the Horizon League leading Jaguars set to visit the Kress Center on Saturday afternoon.

