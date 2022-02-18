Advertisement

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.(Peloton)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business.

On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music.

“Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with all-access memberships, the company said in a release.

Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."
Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."(Peloton)

Riders control an animated wheel on “Lanebreak” and must match the cues given on their bike’s tablet.

Players control the game with the bike’s pedals and resistance knob. Reaching the highest score requires the player to stay in the right lane and to be fast enough to keep up.

The company says members can choose a variety of levels based on different types of music and workout types, with new levels regularly being added in the future.

“Lanebreak” reveals the top-ranked riders on a leaderboard at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.
Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge
Oshkosh police are looking for this person of interest after a robbery near 20th Ave and Oregon...
Police arrest man in Oshkosh robbery
Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were...
FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

Latest News

Clog of flushable wipes and absorbent pads in Green Bay's water system
Flushed wipes, pads nearly cause public works catastrophe
Cancer patient receives chemotherapy through a chest port
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Immunotherapy cancer treatments
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to launch invasion of Ukraine
FILE - Workers select avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
US paves way for resumption of Mexican avocado exports