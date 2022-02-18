Advertisement

Packers hire Rebrovich as OLB coach with Mike Smith leaving

Mike Smith Packers
Mike Smith Packers(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cover 2′s Rob Demovsky was the first to report Packers OLB coach Mike Smith is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Hours later, the Packers officially announced a replacement: Jason Rebrovich.

Rebrovich brings 20 years of coaching experience to the Packers, including eight seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20). He most recently served as Jacksonville’s defensive line coach in 2019-20.

In 2019, Rebrovich oversaw the development of DE Josh Allen, who led all NFL rookies and broke the single-season franchise record for rookies with 10.5 sacks on his way to earning All-Rookie honors from the PFWA. Rebrovich also tutored DL Calais Campbell, who was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl in ‘19, and DE Yannick Ngakoue, who was the only player in the league in 2019 with eight-plus sacks, multiple forced fumbles and an INT return for a touchdown.

Rebrovich served as the Jaguars’ assistant defensive line coach in 2017-18, helping Campbell become the first player in team history to post 10-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons. In 2017, the Jaguars ranked No. 2 in the league with 55 sacks, the second most in a season in team history, as three defensive linemen earned Pro Bowl honors (Campbell, Ngakoue, Malik Jackson).

Rebrovich held multiple positions with the Bills, serving as the defensive line coach in 2016, the outside linebackers coach in 2015, the assistant defensive line coach in 2014 and as a defensive quality control coach in 2013. In his four seasons with Buffalo, the team was tied for No. 3 in the NFL over that span with 171 sacks, highlighted by a franchise-record 57 sacks in 2013.

Prior to entering the NFL coaching ranks, Rebrovich spent 12 seasons coaching at the collegiate level at Syracuse (2011-12), SUNY Cortland (2008-10, 2001-03), Ferris State (2005-07) and Concord (2004).

