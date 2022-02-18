Oshkosh robber gets away with cash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are trying to identify a man who robbed a business at about 8:30 Thursday night.

The man entered a business on the 200-block of 20th Ave., near the intersection of Oregon St. He demanded money and was given some cash, then he fled. Police rarely disclose how much money is taken in robberies.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and they don’t believe there’s a danger to the general public.

Police released two photos of a man they call a person of interest (see above). Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700 or provide a tip anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or with the P3 app for Apple and Android devices.

