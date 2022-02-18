Advertisement

New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New research shows ivermectin doesn’t appear to be a strong tool in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study on the drug was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study looked at roughly 500 patients in Malaysia, all of whom were at least 50 years old and at severe risk of the virus.

During a five-day trial, half of the participants were given a course of oral ivermectin during the first week of illness, and the other half were given a placebo.

Researchers say the differences between the two sets were negligible, and ivermectin did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease.

“The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19,” the study reads.

Two previously randomized controlled ivermectin trials from Argentina and Colombia found the same result.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.
Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge
Oshkosh police are looking for this person of interest after a robbery near 20th Ave and Oregon...
Police arrest man in Oshkosh robbery
Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were...
FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

Latest News

Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police have arrested 70 protesters in Ottawa
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
The National Cancer Institute says immunotherapy is still not used as often as treatments like...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS PREVIEW: Doctors optimistic about fighting cancer using immunotherapy
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
Police respond to a shooting on the west side of Green Bay. Feb. 18, 2022.
Green Bay police look for 2nd suspect in shooting; schools in lockdown