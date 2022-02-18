Military veterans, families complete program aimed at “soul healing”

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday night was graduation day for a group of veterans and their families who took part in a first-of-its-kind program in Northeast Wisconsin.

As Action 2 News first reported last year, military families were offered a free 12 week program to heal from trauma.

“You find yourself talking about things you’d rather not talk about. However it is your life and it is truth, and sometimes that’s very difficult,” Peter Jaworski said.

Jaworski served in the military during the 1960s and was inside New Life Community Church in Pulaski Thursday accepting his diploma after completing Reboot Combat Recovery. It’s a Christian-based program that has a philosophy aimed at soul healing.

“I’m a lot more open, I’m a lot more comfortable,” Jaworski said. He sought Reboot’s help to overcome alcohol addiction.

Mostly directed to military families, some of those in attendance weren’t just dealing with combat-related trauma. It’s also open to military veterans dealing with other personal issues.

“I guess you can say I just got to my breaking point and I needed the help,” Jacob Pagels, who served in the Army from 2005 to 2015 seeing combat in Afghanistan, said. “Jon was the first person I called.”

Jon Bornemann has 20 years of military experience plus a career in law enforcement. He says its important veterans or those in active-duty get over what he describes as a macho do-it-alone style.

“I was reaching out for other different things that I could do to try to seek out help on my own. I never found any while I was still a police officer,” Bornemann said. “But after I left law enforcement, I always promised myself that if I could give back. I absolutely had to do it.”

This 12 week Reboot program targeting military veterans and their families was the first one held in Northeast Wisconsin.

“A lot of veterans don’t want to come out. They get to that first step and they don’t want to come out, so we have to encourage these guys,” Don Clausen, a veteran of the Marines, said.

Here’s a link to Reboot Recovery’s website for those interested in the program: rebootrecovery.com.

