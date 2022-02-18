A MESSY AND WINDY EVENING COMMUTE

Although the day started off rather quiet, there is a lot going on in today’s forecast. It is going to get more windy than it already is, by the time we get into this evening. Wind gusts by then could be up to 50 mph which is strong enough to cause isolated power outages. These winds are ahead of our next weathermaker which will bring short-lived bursts of heavy snow this afternoon and early evening. When the snow falls, visibility may be sharply reduced, with areas of blowing and drifting. Drivers should use caution when picking up kids from school, or coming home from work later today. Most areas will see up to an inch of accumulation, but folks in the Northwoods will get closer to 2″ of snow.

Skies will clear out overnight with another shot of cold air into the weekend. Our wind chills will tumble down to -10° to -25° early tomorrow morning. Wind chill advisories could be issued later today. Stay tuned!

The weekend looks quiet and dry, but we will have some major temperature swings. Highs for Saturday will stay in the teens, while Sunday will feature temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Enjoy the mild weather on Sunday because temperatures will come crashing down to about 20° by next Monday.

Keep an eye on the forecast early next week. A longer stretch of light to moderate accumulating snow is possible from late Monday through Tuesday night. It’s possible we will see some decent accumulations across the region, however, it’s too early to give an accurate prediction of how much snow we’ll get. Stay tuned for more details in future forecasts...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 15-30+ MPH (GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE)

SATURDAY: NW/SW 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Bursts of afternoon snow. Gusty winds. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Clearing late, and very windy. Blowing and drifting snow. LOW: 4, with late wind chills of -10° to -25°.

SATURDAY: Much colder. Mostly sunny. Clouds at night. HIGH: 18 LOW: 13, then rising

SUNDAY: Milder and breezy. Mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 48 LOW: 19

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Snow develops late. HIGH: 21 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Snow showers... accumulations likely. Blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering flakes? Cold and brisk. HIGH: 18 LOW: 1

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 19

