Manitowoc Public School District ends masking mandate

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Public School District is making masks optional at the end of the school day Friday.

Masks will be optional at district buildings for visitors, students, staff and families.

The district cites declines in COVID-19 cases and a significant decrease in student and staff absences.

“Our focus has been to keep our schools open for in-person instruction this school year, and we believe face coverings have helped accomplish that goal while other districts have had to temporarily close schools or move to virtual learning,” Superintendent Mark Holzman said.

Face coverings will continue to be required on buses due to a federal mandate for public transportation. That’s in effect until March 18.

The district will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at the clinic at 1010 Huron Street.

This week, several districts--including Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh--announced plans to end their mandatory masking rules.

