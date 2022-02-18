Advertisement

Manitowoc Public School District ends masking mandate

Masking in schools generic
Masking in schools generic(WHSV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Public School District is making masks optional at the end of the school day Friday.

Masks will be optional at district buildings for visitors, students, staff and families.

The district cites declines in COVID-19 cases and a significant decrease in student and staff absences.

“Our focus has been to keep our schools open for in-person instruction this school year, and we believe face coverings have helped accomplish that goal while other districts have had to temporarily close schools or move to virtual learning,” Superintendent Mark Holzman said.

Face coverings will continue to be required on buses due to a federal mandate for public transportation. That’s in effect until March 18.

The district will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at the clinic at 1010 Huron Street.

This week, several districts--including Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh--announced plans to end their mandatory masking rules.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.
Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge
Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Oshkosh police are looking for this person of interest after a robbery near 20th Ave and Oregon...
Oshkosh robber gets away with cash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man leads deputies on 37-mile chase

Latest News

MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Wisconsin child dies from multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 spread still “Very High” in 71 counties
Appleton School Board votes to extend mask requirement
Appleton schools to return to optional masking Feb. 28
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases