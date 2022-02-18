Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at car on I-41 in Grand Chute

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police have a man in custody for a shooting on Interstate 41 Friday morning.

At about 7:15, a woman reported someone shot at her car several times while she was driving north in the area of I-41 and W. Northland Ave. She wasn’t hurt and she was able to describe the shooter’s vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle matching that description a short time later and found evidence connecting a 33-year-old man to the shooting. He’s in the Outagamie County Jail. Police are seeking charges including recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.

Police did not say what the man’s motive for the shooting might be. They’d like to hear from anyone with information that could help their investigation. Call the Grand Chute Police Department at (920) 832-1575. You can also remain anonymous by texting the word GCPD with your tip to 847411.

Grand Chute police were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Appleton Police Department, and the Fox Valley Victim Crime Response Team.

