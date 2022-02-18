Advertisement

Kleefisch used to believe Biden won Wisconsin, now won’t say

Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch said five months ago that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin, but now she is dodging the question while awaiting the results of pending Republican-led investigations into the 2020 election.

Kleefisch’s change in position on Biden’s win comes as other Republican candidates in the governor’s race have questioned the win and one, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, has tried unsuccessfully to award the state’s Electoral College votes to Donald Trump.

Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that’s withstood recounts, lawsuits, a nonpartisan review by the Legislative Audit Bureau and a review by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

