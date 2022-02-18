Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Regulating “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, in Wisconsin

By DANIELLE KAEDING
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The fight against “forever chemicals” in Wisconsin’s waters continues. The Environmental Protection Agency has yet to create standards for those harmful chemicals but the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is set to take up standards to regular PFAS next Wednesday. The proposed standards would be sent to the Legislature.

Gov. Tony Evers is making EPA money available for Wisconsin communities that want to test their wells, and money specifically for addressing PFAS in municipal wells was in the federal infrastructure bill signed into law last year.

Kyle Burton, field operations director for the DNR’s Drinking and Groundwater Program, talked with our Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Burton explains why setting standards is so important and whether the money being offered by the governor and the infrastructure bill is enough.

ORIGINAL REPORT

MADISON, Wis. - After more than two years, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is set to take up proposed standards to regulate harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in drinking water, surface water and groundwater later this month.

Federal regulators have been aware of the health hazards of PFAS for more than two decades. Even so, the Environmental Protection Agency has yet to develop standards for the chemicals.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing strict standards the agency argues will protect public health and the environment, warning federal standards are still years away.

Wisconsin environmental groups and residents affected by PFAS are at odds with water and industry groups over the DNR’s proposed regulations.

