INTERVIEW: $1 billion for Great Lakes cleanup includes Sheboygan, Fox River projects

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - “This is really an unprecedented investment.”

Molly Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Programs for the Alliance for the Great Lakes reacted to the federal government’s investment to clean up the waters and tributaries of Sheboygan and the Fox River.

President Biden announced $1 billion for Great Lakes initiatives. The money comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure package he signed last November. It targets 25 areas of concern, including some specific to Sheboygan.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Chris Roth talks with Flanagan and Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson. Sorenson calls Sheboygan “the Malibu of the Midwest” and says the local economy relies on the shoreline on waterways.

