Green Bay Packers stock sale ends in one week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are reminding fans there’s one week remaining in the team’s sixth stock sale, with more than 100,000 shares remaining to be sold.

The stock sale ends at 11:59 P.M. Central Time on Friday, Feb. 25, though the Packers say that can be extended.

The latest numbers from the Packers organization indicate two-thirds of the available shares were sold in three months. The Packers initially said it was offering 300,000 shares when they went on sale on November 16. Thursday, the organization said 194,537 were sold so far, raising $64,500,000.

Each share costs $300 plus a handling fee.

The money will go towards new video boards for Lambeau Field, concourse upgrades and other ongoing construction projects at the Packers stadium.

Fans can purchase stock at https://packersstock.com/ or by calling 833-OWN-PACK (833-696-7225).

The stock offer is limited to people in the United States and its territories, subject to regulatory processes in some states. Stocks can only be purchased by individuals (or spouses as joint tenants), including shares purchased as a gift for other individuals. Owners are limited to buying 200 shares, counting shares they purchased in the 1997-98 and 2011-12 stock offerings.

Shares can be purchased online with credit or debit cards or electronic bank transfers. They can also be purchased through mail with a personal check or cashier’s check. Sales in Canada must be made online.

The Packers’ public ownership is unique in the NFL. The organization cautions that owning stock in the Packers isn’t like stocks traded on open markets. “Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits,” and there’s no protection from securities laws, the team says.

“We’re excited to offer shares for just the sixth time in our franchise’s history,” said Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy when announcing the stock sale last year. “Since we received permission from the NFL... for a stock offering, fans have been excited. Their support is a key component of our ability to invest in Lambeau Field and maintain it as a top-tier sporting experience, which in turn contributes to the continued success of the franchise.

