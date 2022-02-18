Green Bay City clerk says Tuesday’s ballot counting was “open, accessible and actively observed”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys blamed the counting of absentee ballots in Tuesday’s primary outside of the posted times on a typo in the public notice. In a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission obtained by Action 2 News, Jeffreys says the decision to resume counting was made in consultation with legal counsel.

We reported earlier that the city began processing absentee ballots after polls opened Tuesday even though the official posting on a door to city hall said the counting would begin at 4 P.M. Jeffreys says that notice should have read 7 A.M.

Jeffreys was made aware of the issue more than 4 hours later. The ballot counting was paused and she consulted with the city’s counsel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission. She says the WEC indicated it didn’t have the authority to direct her on the issue, leaving the decision up to the clerk’s discretion. She said since elections observers had been present since the ballot counting began, it would continue. It stopped again two hours later after the city clerk’s office received a letter from the Wisconsin Republican Party telling them to “cease and desist.”

Jeffreys says ballots were counted during times allowed by state law and the counting of ballots “was open, accessible, and actively observed by the public” throughout the process.

Complete letter from Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on February 16

Dear Elections Commission,

Please find below, a timeline of events from yesterday’s Spring Primary. If you have questions, please contact me with the information after my signature line. The City of Green Bay’s Clerk’s Office is tendering this correspondence to provide an accurate summary of events that took place and the decisions made in connection with the primary election conducted in the City of Green Bay on February 15, 2022.

As you may be aware, the Green Bay Municipal Code (“GBMC”) establishes a Municipal Board of Absentee Ballot Canvassers (“Central Count”). Notice of Central Count was posted on the doors of City Hall and on the City’s website on February 10, 2022, in accordance with GBMC § 2-290 and Wis. Stats. § 7.52(1)(a). That statute provides that a board of canvassers shall publicly convene to count the absentee ballots at any time after the opening of the polls and before 10 pm.

The City’s Central Count convened at approximately 7:00 a.m. and canvassers began counting absentee ballots shortly thereafter. At that time there was one observer present to witness and observe the canvassing.

At approximately 11:21 a.m., I was made aware that the Central Count notice contained a typo indicating that the Central Count would begin at 4:00 p.m., instead of 7:00 am. Accordingly, the canvassers paused the absentee ballot counting at this time, while I consulted with the Law Department and the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).

After conferring with the Law Department, I reached out to the WEC, who indicated that the WEC didn’t have the authority to direct the clerk on this issue. The decision to resume counting was up to the clerk’s discretion, in consultation with legal counsel. Pursuant to this information, and given the fact that election observers had been present at Central Count since absentee ballot counting began shortly after the polls opened, I exercised my discretion to permit the counting of absentee ballots to resume at around 12:24 p.m.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., my office received a “cease and desist” letter from the Wisconsin Republican Party challenging the counting of absentee ballots prior to the 4:00 p.m. time stated on the Notice of Central Count. In order to avoid any further confusion, I decided to voluntarily suspend the count again and wait to resume until 4:00 p.m. Counting resumed at that time and continued until 9:30 p.m.

All counting of ballots occurred only during the times prescribed by statute, and election observers were present through the process as evidenced by the attached Election Observer Log. The first observer arrived shortly after Central Count opened and remained there throughout the day. Additional observers arrived at midday and at approximately 2:00 p.m. At the time that I suspended the count around 2:30 p.m., three additional observers were present. At 4:00 p.m., when the count resumed, six more observers had arrived as well. At all times, Central Count and the counting of absentee ballots was open, accessible, and actively observed by the public.

Finally, it was also brought to my attention that the notice indicated that, on election day, absentee ballots can be turned into Central Count. Historically, Central Count has been administered in the City Clerk’s office, and the Clerk is to receipt such absentee ballots on election day. For the election on February 15, 2022, Central Count was still located within City Hall, though it was on the 4th floor instead of in the Clerk’s office. However, any absentee ballots brought in by electors on election day were received personally by myself as the Clerk and recorded accordingly in the Clerk’s office in compliance with the state statutes. In an effort to avoid any further confusion with respect to returning absentee ballots, however, I voluntarily amended the notice on the City’s website to make it abundantly clear that only the Clerk’s Office was receipting absentee ballots.

Counting of absentee ballots concluded at approximately 9:30 p.m., at which time Central Count was closed.

Thank you in advance for your time and attention.

Regards, Celestine Jeffreys, Clerk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is asking for “grace,” and defending a mistake that the city made on Tuesday, which led to absentee ballots being counted outside of the time posted for the public to watch.

This is required by law.

The controversy started when an observer saw the ballots being counted by city officials early Tuesday morning when it wasn’t suppose to start until four o’clock in the afternoon.

On Wednesday the mayor told Action 2 News that the official posting, which was photographed on a city hall door contained a typo.

This led to the ballots being counted much sooner.

Genrich explained, “There was a typo that was made in the notice and so there was nothing improper in regard to the operation of the election, there were observers there throughout.”

However, the observer who made the complaint says that’s not necessarily true, and when he went to city hall he was surprised to see the count taking place just before nine that morning by city officials.

He then notified the Brown County Clerk and local Republican Party.

City officials then said, they had permission to begin the count from the Wisconsin Elections Commission but in a statement the commission denies that saying, they “...had no role in authorizing the city of Green Bay’s decision regarding what time to process absentee ballots. The WEC told city of Green Bay officials on Election Day they should work with their attorneys on whether their meeting notice was sufficient.”

The observer says at one point city officials stopped counting around noon, and then didn’t proceed counting again until the proper time posted on the notice.

Senator Roger Roth says it’s the third time the city has faced allegations of irregularities in voting since the Spring election of 2020.

“It is proven now three times in a row that the city of Green Bay is either unwilling or unable to faithfully execute an election in accordance with state law. That’s why I’m calling for accountability,” said Roth, an Appleton Republican.

It’s also question we brought to the mayor.

Genrich responded, “There’s no need to have concerns about the integrity of our election here. We’ve always done things lawfully and in keeping with the direction of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”

When asked, will anyone be held accountable for this, he added, “We’ve already discussed how to put in safeguards in the future.”

Genrich tweeted in defense of election staff Wednesday afternoon:

Apropos of something: maybe give decency a try—everyone deserves a little grace. That’s especially true of our elections staff in GB and around the state who have been laboring to uphold democracy in the face of a pandemic and a near constant barrage of demagogic attacks. — Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich) February 16, 2022

During a meeting Wednesday night, many city council members also weighed in.

“If there was a mistake yesterday, let’s look at it, let’s fix it. That’s what we’ve done before. All this grandstanding and all this crap about how our elections are unfair, show me the evidence,” said council member Randy Scannell.

Others on the council are asking for a shakeup in the city clerks office and a further review prior to the general election in April.

