Elder Abuse Response Team trained in Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group in the Fox Cities is on a mission to help people dealing with elder abuse and teach people more about it.

When it comes to keeping the elder population safe -- online and in the real world -- the Fox Cities Elder Abuse Community Coordinated Response Team says collaboration is key.

“When we all put it together, it’s amazing how we each get a different story from the person or the family, and it’s only when we combine our services that we get a full picture,” Tracy Plamann of Harbor House says.

Thanks to a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Thursday members from Legal Actions of Wisconsin, Guardians of Tomorrow, the district attorney’s office and Fox Cities police departments were working together to train hundreds of police officers on how to handle situations for the elderly, from sexual assault to financial exploitation.

“Just like Child Protective Services is kind of that piece for children who are super vulnerable, you know, as people age they also become vulnerable, and that’s what this team’s all about,” Lt. Russ Blahnik of the Grand Chute Police Department said.

“Every case that I have is different at how the person was abused or manipulated. Every case is different; there’s no two the same,” said Heidi Basford Kerkhof of Guardians of Tomorrow, a guardianship agency based in Appleton.

They’re also learning how to educate the public on what elder abuse looks like in our area by holding seminars at churches and senior centers.

”It tells them what it looks like and how to, you know, what to watch for these red flags, but it also tells them there’s help out there,” Jolene Dufek of Legal Actions of Wisconsin said.

In 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services found more than 10,000 reports of elder abuse were made.

By meeting each one, the team finds it can get a better picture of where and how it’s happening here in the Fox Valley.

“When we can work together and refer people and get people the help they need, people end up in a better situation and can come out of that victimization,” Dufek said.

