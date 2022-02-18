Advertisement

Battle on Bago draws thousands of anglers to the icy lake

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a busy weekend for ice fishing on a number of Fox Valley-area lakes. Battle on Bago started Friday morning.

The tournament typically draws thousands of anglers from across the Upper Midwest to compete for big prizes. This year, up to $275,000 worth of prizes is up for grabs, including cash, gift cards, and a Honda ATV.

The tournament is also a major fundraiser. Over the past 15 years, almost $2 million has been donated to benefit youth conservation clubs and activities.

Boundaries for the competition include Lake Winnebago, Poygan and Butte des Morts.

Many who participate do so with family members or a big group. No one is shy about showing off their catch.

At 5 P.M. a lot of people were coming off the ice to weigh their fish.

“It was rough. It was really windy,” Joey Tynan from Appleton told us. “It wasn’t bad, though. We had a lot of walleye swimming through. Lot of action.”

Tynan showed us one that “just made the 14 inch mark,” he said. “Everything else was a little bit too small. We’ll take him home, cook him up, have a little dinner.”

A fish fry was underway at Menominee Park in Oshkosh Friday evening, and a band was playing until 7:30 P.M.

The tournament runs through 2 P.M. Saturday, which is the latest anyone can be in line at the scales. Prizes will be announced at 4 P.M.

